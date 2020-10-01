Harshvardhan Rane Shares His Look From 'Taish'; Fans Express Their Excitement

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has taken to his Instagram handle to upload the look that he is sporting in his upcoming movie, Taish, directed by noted filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar. Fans are raving about his look in the comments. Take a look at the post and read on:

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane Still Shaken By Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Says He's 'left Puzzled'

Harshvardhan Rane’s look for 'Taish'

Harshvardhan Rane uploaded this picture on his Instagram from his upcoming project, Taish. The actor is sitting in a sun-lit room and has got a ‘key’ tattooed on his cheek. Fans of the actor can’t stop appreciating his unique look. Most of them expressed their excitement about the film. Check out fans' reactions to his post.

Fans' reactions to the post

Harshvardhan Rane’s Instagram Post announcing 'Taish'

Yesterday, on September 30, 2020 Harshvardhan Rane shared a series of pictures and announced the release of Taish. He spoke about how the cast is 'talented' and 'doesn’t complain'. The caption read – “(This film has some really cool artists, who work hard and never complain, one of the most talented bunch i ever got to work with, specially @saurabhsachdeva77 ðŸ”¥) #TAISH - starring #PulkitSamrat, HarshvardhanRane, #JimSarbh, #KritiKharbanda and #SanjeedaShaikh - premieres 29 Oct 2020 on #Zee5... Will release as a feature film as well as 6-episode series simultaneously... Directed by Bejoy Nambiar... ðŸŽ¬”

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane Had Only Chinese Options For Racing Wheel Rig; Does An 'Atmanirbhar'

More about 'Taish'

Taish is an upcoming revenge thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The project will release as a feature film as well as a 6-part series. The movie-cum-series will be released on the OTT platform Zee5 on October 29, 2020. The ensemble cast includes Pulkit Samrat as Aditya Rai; Kriti Kharbanda as Parineeti; Jim Sarbh as Rohan; Harshvardhan Rane as Yash; Ankur Rathee as Krish "K" Bharadwaj; Zoa Morani as Mahi; Sanjeeda Sheikh as Saanvi; Neha Sharma as Maneet; Aditya Pancholi as Vinod; and Amrita Puri as Anjali. The movie was shot entirely in London.

The film's cinematography is done by Harashvir Oberoi and edited by Priyank Prem Kumar. The project will be bankrolled by Bejoy Nambiar along with Nishant Pitti and Shivanshu Pandey under the banners EaseMyTrip, Getaway Pictures Presentation, and A Crayon Films Production. Nambiar had earlier made the acclaimed crime thriller Shaitan in 2011 and in 2016, he directed the Amitabh Bachchan-Farhan Akhtar starrer Wazir.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat To Feature Together In Upcoming Revenge Drama Taish?

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Starrer Web Show 'Taish' To Premiere On October 29

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.