Harshvardhan Rane tests COVID positive, isolates himself at home for 10 days

Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane has been tested coronavirus positive. The actor who is awaiting the release of his upcoming web show Taish also starring Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, and more shared a note on Twitter. In the note, the actor explained that he was suffering from fever and stomach pain post which he decided to visit the hospital and get a routine checkup done along with the COVID test. Further, he explained his diagnosis and revealed that the doctors told him that its mostly viral fever as his lungs are super healthy.

Harshvardhan Rane tests COVID positive

Adding, Harshvardhan said that his Aarogya Setu app declared that he is COVID positive. So biding by all the precautionary measures, the actor informed that he will isolate himself for 10 days. He even teased his fans about a good news which he wanted to share with them, but keeping them on toes, Harshvardhan decided to reveal the surprise post his 10 days isolation period. At last, the 36-year-old actor concluded the post and requested his fans, followers and friends to not worry much about his health and not to send home remedies on Whatsapp. He just urged all to send in their love to the team of his upcoming web show, Taish.

Tested Corona Positive pic.twitter.com/nlXa7IAc3w — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) October 5, 2020

Read: Harshvardhan Rane Shares His Look From 'Taish'; Fans Express Their Excitement

Read: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Starrer Web Show 'Taish' To Premiere On October 29

Sometime back the actor treated his fans with his first look from the upcoming much-anticipated web series Taish that is directed by noted filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in a sun-lit room and has got a ‘key’ tattooed on his cheek. Fans of the actor can’t stop appreciating his unique look. Taish is an upcoming revenge thriller, which will release as a feature film as well as a 6-part series. The movie-cum-series will be released on the OTT platform Zee5 on October 29, 2020. The ensemble cast includes Pulkit Samrat as Aditya Rai; Kriti Kharbanda as Parineeti; Jim Sarbh as Rohan; Harshvardhan Rane as Yash; Ankur Rathee as Krish "K" Bharadwaj; Zoa Morani as Mahi; Sanjeeda Sheikh as Saanvi; Neha Sharma as Maneet; Aditya Pancholi as Vinod; and Amrita Puri as Anjali. The movie was shot entirely in London.

Read: Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat To Feature Together In Upcoming Revenge Drama Taish?

Read: Pulkit Samrat Announces Wrap Up Of 'Taish', Shares Pictures From Celebrations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.