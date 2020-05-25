If Steven Soderber's 'Contagion' Has A Bollywood Remake THESE Actors Can Be A Part Of It

Contagion is one of the finest movies by director Steven Soderbergh. The American thriller released in 2011 was received well by audiences and critics alike. The movie featured a strong star cast including Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Ehle, and Sanaa Lathan. The plot of the movie revolved around the spread of a virus which is transmitted in people through respiratory droplets and fomites. The movie is being talked about lately because of the similarities of its plot and the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world. What if the movie was made in Bollywood? Here is a look at Contagion cast if the film was made in Bollywood.

Also Read | El Salvador Quarantine Centers Become Points Of Contagion

Deepika Padukone as Dr Leonora Orantes

The character of Dr Leonora Orantes was played by Marion Cotillard in the film. She is an epidemiologist with WHO. The character can be played by Deepika Padukone as she has the looks and acting skills required to play this role.

Image Credits: Marion Cottilard and Deepika Padukone Instagram

Also Read | Had Enough Of ‘Contagion’? Here Are Some Warm Blanket Movies

Akshay Kumar as Mitch Emhoff

The role of Mitch Emhoff was played by Matt Damon in the movie. Mitch is a common man with no knowledge of the medical field. Akshay Kumar becomes the ideal choice to portray this character in the Hindi version of 'Contagion'.

Image Credits: matt_damon_official and Akshay Kumar Instagram

Also Read | 'Contagion' Actor Matt Damon Reveals His Eldest Daughter Alexia Had Coronavirus

Saif Ali Khan as Dr Ellis Cheever

Laurence Fishburne has played the character of Dr Ellis Cheever in Contagion. Saif Ali Khan has played several serious characters in his career. Saif Ali Khan becomes the perfect actor to play this role of a competent physician.

Image Credits: laurence_fishburne and saifalikhanfc Instagram

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Mocks 'Contagion' Director After Latter Named Head Of Coronavirus Committee

Aamir Khan as Alan Krumwiede

The complex character of Alan Krumwiede was played by Jude Law in Contagion. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is the ideal choice for this character. It would be interesting to see Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan in the same movie.

Image Credits: judehlaw and Aamir Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Beth Emhoff

The role of Beth Emhoff was played by Gwyneth Paltrow. Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes perfect for the role with her looks and screen presence. The audiences would be in for a treat to see the real-life couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the same movie.

Image Credits: Gwyneth Paltrow and Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Dr Erin Mears

Dr Erin Mears was played by Hollywood actor Kate Winslet in Contagion. She had also travelled to CDC to research on her character. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can play this role with utmost ease.

Image Credits: kate.winslet.official and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.