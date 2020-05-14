'Contagion' Actor Matt Damon Reveals His Eldest Daughter Alexia Had Coronavirus

Actor Matt Damon has revealed that Alexia, his stepdaughter and his eldest kid, contracted the Coronavirus in New York while the rest of the family quarantined in Ireland. The Oscar-winning actor was in Dublin shooting for his project The Last Duel when the country began to shut down over COVID-19 concerns. The production of the film was halted as the country went into lockdown.

Matt Damon along with his wife Luciana Barroso and his three kids, Isabella, Gia, and Stella, also stayed in Ireland. In an interview with a radio station, the actor revealed that Alexia had the virus really early on along with her roommates. He also said the daughter got through it fine.

Matt Damon will continue to quarantine in Ireland with his family and will reunite with Alexia at the end of the month. He assured his fans that everyone in his family is fine. Luckily, the actor did not have to go through the same homeschooling pain as other people. Damon already had teachers travelling with the family since the kids were going to away from school for eight weeks.

Damon added that they have got what nobody else has and said that they have actual live humans teaching their kids. Matt Damon's family is well-equipped for the quarantine in Ireland. Admitting that they feel guilty about it, the actor revealed that they have an incredible set up at their place which is absolutely gorgeous.

Meanwhile, in a twist, Matt Damon starred in a 2011 film titled Contagion. Also starring Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Gwyneth Paltrow, the film was directed by Steven Soderbergh. The plot revolved around the discovery of deadly virus post the death of a character. Panic ensues in the entire world while the US struggles to curb the spread. The film has the audience captivated again with a real-life pandemic happening.

Referencing to that, the actor said that anybody who would not have expected this just has to look at Contagion. He said that they made the film happen just 10 years ago just by talking to experts and asking questions like how would it pan out and how would things go down if something like a pandemic happened. Matt Damon said that the whole thing is tragic and sad and hopes that something good can come out of it.

