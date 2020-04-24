Ryan Reynolds Mocks 'Contagion' Director After Latter Named Head Of Coronavirus Committee

Ryan Reynolds recently made fun of 'Contagion' Director, Steven Soderbergh, after he was named the head of Hollywood's Cornavirus Committee.

Hollywood recently made their own 'Coronavirus Committee', which will decide whether it is safe for the industry to resume filming after the end of the COVID-19 lockdown. Interestingly, the Coronavirus Committee will be led by Contagion's Director, Steven Soderbergh. The Directors Guild Of America revealed that they chose Steven Soderbergh for the job as Contagion was "relatable" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan Reynolds was truly amused when Steven Soderbergh was announced as the head of Hollywood's Coronavirus Committee. The Deadpool actor even took to social media to wittily mock the Contagion Director. After Ryan Reynold's post, several fans also joined in and made fun of Hollywood's Coronavirus Committee. 

Ryan Reynolds posted the above tweet when he found out that the Contagion Director was the head of the Coronavirus Committee. The actor mocked Steven Soderbergh by jokingly telling people to ask for his help as he played a 'medical student' in a sitcom. This joke really resonated with Ryan Reynolds' fans, as Steven Soderbergh was chosen to lead the committee because his film, Contagion, was 'relatable' to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon, Ryan Reynolds' fans also added to the joke by sharing their 'qualifications'. 

