Hindi Version Of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' Postpones OTT Release; Here's Why

The enthusiasm of Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated movie Pushpa: The Rise is peaking fiercely on social media. Millions of viewers are waiting to watch the action-packed drama online. The film is setting new records at the box office across the country. Allu Arjun in the lead role, too, is making the audience go gaga over his powerful dialogues and dance moves. Pushpa: The Rise has been ruling over the box office for over three weeks now. Additionally, Arjun's performance in the film has received appreciation from many film critics and celebrities.

The massive success of Pushpa: The Rise has prompted the movie's producers to request Amazon Prime Video to shift the date of the Hindi-dubbed version to a week of its actual release. "Seeing that the Hindi version has already crossed around Rs 80 crores and considering Allu Arjun's popularity, the producers of Pushpa: The Rise, decided to request Amazon Prime Video to shift the date of Hindi-Dubbed version after one week of its actual release” on their platform, according to a source. The film, originally made in Telugu, has its dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Due to the popularity of the megastar, this is the biggest debut of any regional-language film in the Hindi market. The film had its theatrical release on 17 December 2021, whereas the Hindi version will start streaming from 14 January 2022.

More on Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film is being considered among the most successful movies of 2021 and its plot revolves around a struggling tale between forest residents, where smugglers export rare sandalwood trees.

At the fourth weekend, Pushpa made an impressive worldwide collection of about Rs 325 crore and the Hindi version’s net collection has crossed Rs 80 crore. The film also features Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles.

The film's iconic item number, Oo Antava, performed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu has topped Youtube's Top 100 music Videos' Global list. The song became the talk of the town as soon as the makers of Pushpa announced Samantha's appearance in it.

(Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram)