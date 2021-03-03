Hollywood Action Director Nick Powell Comes On Board For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming drama RRR a blockbuster and with every addition, it is becoming one of the most anticipated movies to release in 2021. As per recent updates, the director has got onboard the Hollywood action director Nick Powell to work on the climactic action sequence of the movie. Read along to find out more intriguing details about the movie.

Nick Powell joins the team of RRR, to direct the climax sequence

RRR has reached its final stage of filming and director SS Rajamouli is not letting anything about the movie be basic and is doing everything that will make it the much-awaited action film. In a recent social media post, the makers announced that the movie now has a renowned Hollywood action director coming on board its team. Nick Powell will be directing the climax sequence of the movie.

Renowned Hollywood Action Director, Nick Powell, joins the last leg of climax. Just when you thought the climax shoot couldn't get any 🔥 #RRRDiaries...#RRR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/RnTcVYi3hs — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 2, 2021

The team posted a video that featured glimpses of Nick working with the crew of the movie for a number of scenes. They wrote along with the video, “Renowned Hollywood Action Director, Nick Powell, joins the last leg of climax. Just when you thought the climax shoot couldn’t get any” and added a fire emoji. They closed the caption with the hashtags #RRRDiaries, #RRR and #RRRMovie.

The shoot for the climax scene commenced two months ago and is still going on. It features the final battles that were fought by Ram Charan and Junior NTR's characters, and Powell will help Rajamouli with helming it. The movie is set to arrive in theatres on October 13, 2021, and the team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot by April 2021.

RRR will be bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainment. The cinematography is led by K. K. Senthil Kumar with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad and music scored by M. M. Keeravani. The star cast of the film also includes Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Ajay Devgn.

Powell is popularly known for directing the stunts in the Hollywood hit movies, Gladiator and The Bourne Identity. He has also directed the action stunts for Indian movies like Shankar’s 2.0 as well as Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. The stunt director has also been roped in on the team of Prabhas and Pooja Hedge starring romantic drama Radhe Shyam.

