Ronaldinho Spending Time In $350-a-night 'cell' In Luxury Asuncion Hotel amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in Asuncion, the Ronaldinho house arrest news swarmed all over social media. The former World Cup winner is currently under the 'Ronaldinho house arrest' in a $350-a-night luxury suite following temporary release from a Paraguayan prison. Along with his brother Roberto, the two were held back in the country by officials after being found guilty in the 'Ronaldinho fake passport' case.

ALSO READ: Fan Zhiyi, The Chinese Cult Hero Who 'rejected Liverpool, Newcastle'

Ronaldinho house arrest: Ronaldinho Paraguay prison release?

Following a temporary release from the Paraguayan prison due to the coronavirus lockdown in Asuncion, Ronaldinho and his brother are being housed in a luxurious hotel. Reports claim that the former Barcelona star is into his second week of the Ronaldinho house arrest after being released from prison on April 7. Ronaldinho and his brother have two luxury suites on their own floors at the hotel which are, no doubt, poles apart from the ambience at the Ronaldinho Paraguay prison. The bail for Ronaldinho's release was set at $1.6 million.

OFFICIAL: After 32 days in a prison in Paraguay, Ronaldinho and his brother have both been released. pic.twitter.com/rugRBoMuYc — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) April 7, 2020

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Up 'new Challenge' By Returning To Studying In Quarantine

Ronaldinho house arrest: Ronaldinho fake passport leads to time in prison

The Ronaldinho fake passport news broke nearly two months ago when the ex-Brazil international arrived in Paraguay. The authorities at the airport figured that Robert and his brother entered the country with the use of a Ronaldinho fake passport. Having been found guilty in the Ronaldinho fake passport case, the two were forced to spend time in jail near the Paraguayan capital amid the ongoing investigation.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Nick Powell? Sir Alex Ferguson's Exit Led To Man United Career Decline

Ronaldinho house arrest: Ronaldinho Paraguay prison update

The latest Ronaldinho Paraguay prison update is that the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner is under house arrest in a hotel. The previous Ronaldinho Paraguay prison update was that the 40-year-old grew a well-trimmed beard and it appears that he is keeping the new look while staying at the hotel. Although reports of the Ronaldinho house arrest claim that the former footballer is deprived of freedom and not allowed to leave the hotel, he is allowed to use the gym, swimming pool and the ballroom to keep his football skills in check.

ALSO READ: Nine Premier League Clubs Join Forces To End The Season Before June 30: Report