'Honsla Rakh' Out On Amazon Prime; See Shehnaaz-Diljit Fans’ Reaction To The Rom-com

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Honsla Rakh recently arrived on Amazon Prime Video after a successful theatrical run. The film was initially released on October 15 and marked Shehnaaz Gill's first-ever outing after the sad demise of her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla. Ever since the rom-com debuted on Amazon Prime, netizens are hailing Shehnaaz Gill for her commendable performance. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is being hailed as a perfect blend of comedy and emotions.

Twitter saw a plethora of tweets on Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh. Shehnaaz Gills' fans were thrilled to watch her in the rom-com. While some called the film a complete entertainer, others watched it to cherish Shehnaaz's comeback after Sidharth Shukla's demise. One of her fans addressed Shehnaaz as a queen and also thanked her for the film. The fan wrote, "So so proud of you queen You just nailed it...You just rocked each and every part Really enjoyed #HonslaRakh a lot...[sic]." "This was my first Punjabi Film and all thanks to Shehnaaz Gill for this[sic]," the user added. A fan reflected that Diljit Dosanjh is always fun to watch and the kid in the film was a good addition to the comedy.

So so proud of you queen 👑

You just nailed it...You just rocked each and every part ❤️

Really enjoyed #HonslaRakh a lot...This was my first Punjabi Film and all thanks to #ShehnaazGill for this...🥺💙@ishehnaaz_gill @diljitdosanjh @PrimeVideoIN #HonslaRakhOnPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/TAFHyZSk6p — 𝒓𝒆𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒂🥀 (@sidnaazxmagic) November 24, 2021

#HonslaRakh - Diljit is fun as always and this time Shinda was a good addition. Decent concept done well. 6/10. — charlie Jatinder (@meJat32) November 24, 2021

Netizens express their excitement to watch 'Honsla Rakh'

A fan reflected on Shehnaaz's character and asserted it had many layers. Sharing a collage of Shehnaaz Gill from the film, the Twitter user wrote, "Just watched the #HonslaRakh Shehnaaz character has so many layers, she has nailed them all & came out of her bubbly personality. so proud of u @ishehnaaz_gill[sic]." The user also praised Diljit Dosanjh and Shinda Grewal, who played Honsla Singh and wrote, "Diljit & Shinda amazing duo. Total laughter therapy[sic]." Shehnaaz Gill's fans did not miss a chance to promote the film and asked people to watch Honsla Rakh on Amazon Prime Video. One of them wrote, "I am missing @ishehnaaz_gill, So watching #HonslaRakh again. Those whoever didn’t watch, don’t miss this blockbuster and whoever are already watched, do watch again and enjoy[sic]."

Just watched the #HonslaRakh 😍 Shehnaaz character has so many layers, she has nailed them all & came out of her bubbly personality. so proud of u @ishehnaaz_gill .❤️ Diljit & Shinda amazing duo. Total laughter therapy. 😂#HonslaRakhOnPrimeVideo #ShehnaazGill @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/b56MddLjlj — Sonu/SanaStan✨ (@isonubhoir) November 24, 2021

Got Prime subscription for the first time for one and only #ShehnaazGill , Honsla Rakh on repeat

#HonslaRakhOnPrime pic.twitter.com/zX9YZYhcKP — ✨ ਰੀਤ - Reet ✨ (@Reet_Man_Kaur) November 24, 2021

More about 'Honsla Rakh'

The Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh revolves around a single father who tries to raise his son on his own. The film is based in Canada and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. The film was helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron and marked Dosanjh's debut production.

(Image: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)