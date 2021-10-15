'Honsla Rakh' Twitter Review: Netizens Shower Love On Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh Film

Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi rom-com Honsla Rakh has finally been released in theatres today, with the leading duo's ardent fans flocking theatres to witness, especially because the film marks Shehnaaz Gill's first release after the death of her rumoured beau, Sidharth Shukla. Netizens have given raving reviews about the film, which also stars Sonam Bajwa, and hailed it as the perfect blend of emotions and comedy.

Many 'Sidnaaz' fans wished Gill success and strength, making 'Shehnaaz Sweety Gill' trend on the microblogging site, while others lauded Diljit for the laughter riot he brings on-screen, and his splendid camaraderie with Shinda. Ahead of the film's release, Diljit had also uploaded a photo with Shehnaaz, calling her a 'strong woman'.

Twitterati flooded the internet with their verdictwitterati flooded the internet with their verdict on the film, which revolves around a divorced father as he tries to raise his son single-handedly. Comedy, romance and entertainment ensue when he starts dating. One netizen remarked how the cinema hall lit up at Shehnaaz's entry and wrote, "The movie hall was packed with families. Shehnaaz ki entry pe I heard a kid saying Mummy sana aagayi!!.... Same kids did bhangra at the end credit song! I stood there, smiling and emotional. This is what you have achieved today."

Another shared glimpses from the movie and lauded Diljit and Gill's 'chemistry and banter' along with the bond of 'Diljit and Shinda'. "Shehnaaz has done an amazing job and looks so stunning in Honsla Rakh", they further remarked with a teary-eyed emoticon.

Done with the first half!!! The movie is amazing so far! I love the chemistry and banter of Shehnaaz and Diljit and the bond of Diljit and Shinda, they are so cute!❤



Many gave positive feedbacks, stating that the movie accounts for a perfect outing during the festive season. Hailing Shehnaaz as the next "female star", one wrote,"@ishehnaaz_gill breaking all records where ppl are waiting for a launch of a female star.. She will rise high.." while another called Diljit Dosanjh's stint as a package of "laughter and laughter".@ishehnaaz_gill ur acting ur expression ur style. "Shehnaaz Sweety Gill Rocked the role..@diljitdosanjh@bajwasonam@iamshindagrewal uh guys were simply amazing", they added.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and bankrolled by Diljit Dosanjh in his first venture as a producer, Honsla Rakh released theatrically on October 15, 2021.

