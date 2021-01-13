Sriram Raghavan's Film Starring Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi To Go On Floors In April

Actress Katrina Kaif who is all set to start shooting for her next film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi has been roped in for another project. According to Pinkvilla, the actress has given her nod to acclaimed filmmaker, Sriram Raghavan’s next directorial. It will mark her maiden collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi.

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupati together in next?

The entertainment portal also revealed that the untitled film is slated to begin filming from April in Pune. A source close to the film told the portal that the Bharat actress has been on the search hunt to explore different characters and that when she landed bagging the role in Sriram’s next. The source further revealed that Katrina is committed to doing Tiger 3 from March with Salman Khan, and has been juggling between dates between Sriram’s next and Maneesh Sharma directed action thriller which is next in the pipeline for her.

Read: Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif Shares Birthday Celebration Video; Watch

Read: Katrina Kaif Pours In Birthday Wishes For Sister Isabella Kaif With A Goofy Video

Like Andhadhun, the director’s next project is reportedly inspired by a short story. The reports added that it is something that the filmmaker wanted to make for a while. Sriram these days is busy with his next Arun Khetarpal biopic with Varun Dhawan titled Ekkis that got pushed owing to the on-going pandemic.

The film is scheduled to begin filming around September 2021. The source also informed that the film will be produced under Sriram’s banner, Matchbox Pictures. It was also mentioned that the director has some close connections with the city Pune where his earlier directorial films including Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar, Badlapur and Andhadhun were extensively shot. The filmmaker is also planning one marathon schedule in the city with his entire cast and team, including Katrina and Vijay.

Read: Katrina Kaif Shows How To Get Leg Day Right In Recent Workout Video, Watch

Read: Katrina Kaif Deletes Picture After Fans Spot Vicky Kaushal On Her Instagram Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.