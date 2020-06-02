Ilaiyaraja's Youngest Son Yuva Shanakar Raja Opens Up On Converting To Islam; Read Here

Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja, through his wife Zafroon Nizar's social media account, recently indulged in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. Amid the session, a fan went on to ask Yuvan that what is it about Islam that he likes the most. Yuvan Shankar Raja replied that the first thing that came to his mind upon hearing the question was that- 'No one is superior.' He later added that when they go to offer prayers, they can stand on the right and left sides. Yuvan Shankar Raja then revealed that no one has a single priority to stand in front of and that was the first thing he liked about Islam.

In the same interaction, Ilaiyaraja's son was questioned about the answers he found in the holy book of the Quran. And then, Yuvan spoke about where the soul goes after death. Shankar first talked about why are there so many inequalities around people.

Yuvan Shankar Raja then said that he came across so many other questions when he read the Quran. Shankar exclaimed that all the answers seemed direct to him and added that it was all like the head of a household, the leader of a country, the leader of the world, who are deeply impressed on his mind.

About Ilaiyaraja's son Yuvan Shankar Raja

Yuvan Shankar Raja is an Indian film score and soundtrack composer and singer-songwriter. He predominantly scores music for Tamil films. Considered a versatile composer, he is particularly known for his use of Western music elements and often credited with having introduced hip hop to the Tamil film and music industry and started the "era of remixes" in Tamil Nadu. Yuvan has won many laurels in his career and is also known by his popular name, "Youth Icon".

In a career spanning of 23 years, Ilaiyaraja's son Yuvan has reportedly worked on over 100 films. Being the youngest son of the legendary composer Ilaiyaraja, he began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 16, when he composed the score for Aravindhan. Some of his notable albums are Kaadhal Konden, 7G Rainbow Colony, Mankatha, Saroja, Pudhupettai, Paruthiveeran and Thanga Meengal among others. The composer also made his debut in Bollywood with Emraan Hashmi's Raja Natwarlal.

