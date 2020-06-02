Hina Khan Flaunts Her Abs In Yellow Outfit; Says 'Don’t Wish For Good Body, Work For It'

Hina Khan recently shared a slew of stunning pictures of herself in chic yellow attire and flaunted her abs. She captioned the post as, "Don’t wish for a good body, work for it. I request you all to not settle for less.. To all you people out there if you have time to do a hundred other things then plz make time and workout and stay fit." Further, Hina Khan mentioned that "People do not lack in strength, they lack will #InspireDontMisguide."

Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on Hina Khan's photos. While some are in the awe of Khan's amazing fitness regime, many dropped endearing comments on the Lines actor's pics. Some simply dropped hearts. Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram post here.

Also Read | Hina Khan's 'quarantine Routine' All About Working Out And Reminiscing Good Old Days

Recently, the Smartphone actor posted a throwback picture that made boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal feel 'Haye Garmi’. She shared her bikini-clad pictures with white sand all over her body. The beautiful backdrop of the clear sea made a beautiful frame. The caption to her post read, "I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK #BeachLove #ThrowBack”. Not only Rocky but Pooja Banerjee, Ekta Kapoor, Aamna Sharif and others also commented on her stunning photos.

Also Read | Hina Khan Meets Beau Rocky Jaiswal 'after Ages'; Shares Cute Selfie

Hina's guide for pilates

Meanwhile, Hina Khan has been sharing several post-workout selfies and home workout videos amid the lockdown. The Hacked actor shared a workout video where she was seen trying out a new set of pilates instructed by her trainer. In the video, she was seen working out near to her balcony wearing a stunning pink and black athleisure.

She captioned the video as, "I know I know, it seems very easy when u look at it. My reaction was exactly the same when my Pilates instructor gave me a demo and explained the exercise.. buuttttt trust me guys it’s not that simple..when you lift your feet up in the air and your entire body weight lies on the tips of your toes or max to max on the balls of your feet.. you have to keep going and continue to pulse, squat, relieve and many other forms of barre exercises, without breaking the flow." Check out.

Also Read | Hina Khan reveals why her Eid this year was more special than usual

Also Read | Hina Khan’s Latest 'licence To Chill' Post Makes Boyfriend Rocky Say ‘haye Garmi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.