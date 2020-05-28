Pooja Hegde's Net Worth Proves She Reigns Bollywood & Tollywood With Back-to-back Hits

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with Mysskin's Tamil superhero film, Mugamoodi, in 2012. Before that, Pooja was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010. After Mugamoodi, she went on to do a slew of movies in Tamil and Hindi cinema, impressing fans with her acting prowess. Here's a look Pooja Hegde's net worth in 2020.

Pooja Hegde's net worth in 2020

As per reports, Pooja Hegde's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs. 19.16 crore as of 2019 ($2.5 Million). Pooja Hegde's net worth in 2020 is not reported yet. However, her net worth is also apprehensive of her various brand endorsements. The actor, who is only eight years old in the industry, has carved a niche for herself. She has also bagged laurels in her career and is in the covers of many popular magazines too.

After Mugamoodi, Pooja Hegde starred in Telugu film, Oka Laila Kosam, opposite Naga Chaitanya. She made her Bollywood debut Mohenjo Daro in 2016 alongside Hrithik Roshan. Her 2017 Telugu movie- Duvvada Jagannadham, opposite South megastar Allu Arjun, churned great numbers at the box office. As per reports, Duvvada Jagannadham grossed approximately Rs. 115.10 crores in its theatrical run.

Pooja Hegde's movies

In 2018, Pooja Hegde appeared in the film Rangasthalam for a song titled, Jigelu Rani. She then went on to do Saakshyam. And later, Pooja was a part of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, a Telugu action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Later, Pooja Hegde's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after she starred in the movie titled, Maharshi, opposite Mahesh Babu. Hegde's recently released films- Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Housefull 4 and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo were also well received by the audience. Her chemistry with Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo received much love and the film turned out to be a blockbuster.

Pooja Hegde has a number of projects lined up in her kitty for 2020-21. She is all set for the release of Radha Krishna Kumar's romantic entertainer- Jaan, opposite superstar Prabhas. She has also been roped in for Farhad Samji's upcoming flick, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside Salman Khan.

If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film will also star Pooja Hegde. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde had already got a full narration of the script, just before the lockdown. This will be Dulquer Salmaan’s second Tamil film after his 2018 action drama, Mahanati.

