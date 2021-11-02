Last Updated:

In 'Jai Bhim', Prakash Raj Slaps Man For Speaking Hindi; Netizens Divided On The Scene

'Jai Bhim' released on Amazon Prime Video on November 2 and although it received heaps of positive reviews, it also sparked a debate online.

The highly anticipated Tamil film Jai Bhim, starring Suriya, Prakash Raj, Lijomol Jose, K. Manikandan and others released on Amazon Prime Video on November 2. Although the film has received heaps of positive reviews, it also sparked a debate online. The courtroom drama featured a scene in which Prakash Raj, who plays a police inspector, slaps a man who speaks in Hindi and asks him to speak in Tamil. Here's what netizens had to say about the scene.

Netizens react to Prakash Raj slapping a man in Jai Bhim

The scene involves Prakash Raj's character slapping a man who plays the role of a fake witness in a case. He speaks to Prakash Raj's character in Hindi, for which he is slapped and asked to converse in Tamil. Netizens have been debating about this scene since the film was released and some believe it should be cut out of the film, while others insist it is a part of the storyline. 

A netizen called the scene a 'shameful act', posting a few stills from the scene, while another tagged the actor and asked him which article of the constitution allows him to do such a thing. The tweet read, "How many Kannadigas should hit u for speaking in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu in other movies?"

Another Twitter user mentioned that they were not against the actor, but said that the scene could be cut from the film as it was 'not needed'. A netizen also mentioned that the actor was furthering his 'propaganda' through the scene and mentioned that only 'jokers' would defend him.

However, there were some netizens who believed that the scene was not meant to be an insult to the Hindi-speaking population in the country, but was a part of the plot of the film.

A netizen put forth their argument by explaining the meaning of the scene in the film and penned down its plot. Another Twitter user mentioned that several individuals were taking the scene 'out of context to fit their agenda'. They mentioned that fitting in an agenda here would only 'grow hatred, and create a divide between people in the country'.

