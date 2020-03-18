'Indian 2' Director Shankar Asked To Be Present For Investigation On The Sets

In an unfortunate accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan's film Indian 2, three people lost their lives. Now, director Shankar has been asked to show up at the accident spot, along with 23 other crew members, for an investigation into the matter. However, Kamal Haasan has not been asked to appear and the actor has now approached the High Court requesting for investigation of the matter.

This is what happened

Kamal Haasan also in a statement mentioned that the police has been harassing him by asking him to enact the accident scene. Kamal Haasan added that the shooting of the film Indian 2 started at EVP Film City near Chennai in February.

For those who are not aware of the situation, on February 19, three crew members from the movie Indian 2 namely assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu lost their lives on the spot after a crane from the movie sets came down crashing.

Reportedly, the accident took place because of mishandling of the crane by one of the operators who was not trained to operate such heavy machinery. A case has been filed against Kamal Haasan, Lyca production and the director of the film Shankar.

The film Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 movie Indian which was also directed by Shankar. The 1996 film featured Kamal Haasan in a double role. The film also featured Kasthuri and Suganya who were essaying the roles of the female leads. Indian 2 features actor Kajal Aggarwal in the pivotal role. Actor Siddharth will be playing a crucial role in the film.

Reports suggest that Kajal Aggarwal maybe playing the role of an antagonist in the film. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same yet.

