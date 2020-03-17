Kamal Haasan Approaches MHC Against Cops, Alleges Harassment In 'Indian 2' Accident Probe

Three people died during an accident that happened while shooting a stunt scene for 'Indian 2' movie last month at EVP outdoor studio in the outskirts of Chennai. Kamal Haasan and director Shankar were on the spot when the incident happened and hence they were called by the Central crime branch team of Tamil Nadu police for questioning; however, their names are not mentioned in the FIR.

Read: 'Indian 2' Accident: Kamal Haasan's MNM Cries Political Vendetta After 3-hour Questioning

The case was initially investigated by the police and later, it was transferred to the Central crime branch of the state police since it's related to three deaths. Kamal Haasan was summoned by the team and appeared for the questioning two weeks back, which went for over 3 hours, and this has appeared to have irked him.

Kamal's party Makkal Needhi Maiam released a statement the same day evening that the government is trying to intimidate Kamal Haasan with the police since he was actively criticizing the government on various issues. MNM's statement also questioned the intention of Police for questioning just an eyewitness for over three hours, despite the FIR not being filed against him. The statement also said that lakhs of the MNM cadres will secure Kamal Haasan from any such threat.

Read: Kamal Hassan: Best Collaborations Of The Actor With Filmmakers

Kamal Hassan alleges 'harassment'

On Tuesday, Kamal Haasan approached the Madras High Court, alleging police harassment in the name of questioning. The petition says that the police officials are harassing Kamal Haasan to enact the scene which happened during the accident. The petition also claims that none of the actors/heroes were called before by the police in such instances and its the case of intent.

Read: 'Indian 2' Accident: Kamal Haasan Says 'It's Dutiful Homage' After Being Questioned By CCB

BJP's Narayana Thirupathi has said that "Why is it hard for an actor to enact the scene during Investigation? Why is a political leader not cooperating in the case where three of his peers have died? Is it because of fear or negligence?!

Similar to Kamal Haasan, even the director of the movie Shankar was also questioned by the officials for three hours, but no such apprehensions were raised by the director of the film. The matter will be coming soon for the hearing.

Read: Has Kamal Haasan's Net Worth Taken A Hit Post The Accident On The Sets Of 'Indian 2'?