Rajinikanth And Kamal Hassan To Come Together For An Upcoming Blockbuster? Details Inside

The collaboration of superstar Rajinikanth and popular celebrity Kamal Haasan has been trending for a lot of time now. The two are coming together for a film and the makers are still finalising the complete casting team of the project. The fans are extremely excited to see Haasan and Rajinikanth join hands for a movie.

Reportedly, there are rumours that the makers are going to make an official announcement on March 5, 2020. Read more about Kamal Hassan and Rajnikanth’s upcoming film.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film to be produced by Kamal Haasan?

Kamal Haasan is reportedly all set to produce the next Rajinikanth starrer under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films Productions. Earlier, filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj and H Vinoth were in talks to get them on as the film’s director. The fans have been extremely excited to see the two pillars of the Tamil cinema. They were previously seen on the big screen in the year 1985 for the Bollywood film, Geraftaar. The two were playing prominent characters in the film alongside the Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

Since then, the two decided to take their own routes in order to cater to their respective fan bases. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth shared screen space in nearly 16 films before the two opted to part ways. Watching them come together for a film was not a foreseen situation and fans have been sharing their excitement for the same through their social media.

