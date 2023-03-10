Indian 2: Kamal Haasan Preps With International Crew For Stunt Scene

Actor Kamal Haasan has been busy with shooting of the sequel to the 1996 Tamil film Indian, titled Indian 2. It is directed by S Shankar. The shooting has been ongoing in Chennai. Haasan shared the latest picture from the set. The photo featured the actor posing candidly with the international action design team, who wore customised Indian 2 T-shirts.

The Vikram actor took to Instagram to share the picture and captioned it, "Verb". Soon after, fans flooded the comments section with compliments and wished good luck to the Indian 2 team. People also commented on how they are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

About Indian 2

Indian 2, which marks the re-union of actor-director duo Kamal Hasaan and S Shankar after a 24-year hiatus, is said to be an out-and-out action film. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh along with several others. According to reports, the movie has 7 antagonists, and the latest sequence of the film is said to be the longest, lasting 30 days.

Multiple delays in Indian 2 shooting

Though the shooting of Indian 2 began in early 2019, several delays resulted in the release date being pushed back several times. Kamal Haasan earlier shared how the production faced many hurdles during the shoot of the film. Financial problems, major accidents, and COVID-19 were the major roadblocks in the Indian 2 journey.

On 24 August 2022, Kamal Haasan took to Instagram and shared that he is back on Indian 2 set and the shooting of the film resumed. Additionally, on 27 February 2023, Kajal Aggarwal shared on Twitter that she is back on the set of Indian 2 after her maternity break.