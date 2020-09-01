Indrajit Lankesh Records Statement With CCB On Drug Claims In Kannada Film Industry; Read

As per a report published by PTI, on August 31, filmmaker and director Indrajit Lankesh was summoned before the Central Crime Branch police of Bengaluru, as days earlier, he had claimed that many stars from the Kannada film industry were consuming drugs. The report further added that Indrajit Lankesh was questioned by the CCB for nearly 5 hours after he chose to go public about the drugs situation in the Kannada Film industry.

Also Read | Sandalwood Film Industry In Drug Spotlight; Indrajit Lankesh Makes Claims On Kannada Stars

Indrajit Lankesh’s claim came days after the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a drug trafficking racket. The CCB, in their statement, mentioned that some "prominent musicians and actors" are kept under a scanner. The statement further confirmed that Lankesh had given ‘some information’.

Also Read | Richa Chadha's 'Shakeela Biopic' Eyes An OTT Release As Theaters Show No Sign Of Opening

Furthermore, CCB promised that they will enquire into it and take appropriate legal action. More so, the CCB also appreciated Lankesh for coming forward to give the information and appealed to others to share whatever details they can to support the police.

As per PTI, Indrajit Lankesh, who is the brother of Gauri Lankesh, mentioned that he has shared some names and documents with the officials. Basavaraj Bommai, who is the present Minister for Home Affairs of Karnataka, had recently mentioned that the government has directed the CCB to look into the alleged involvement of those from the film industry in drugs.

Also Read | Sandalwood Film Industry In Drug Spotlight; Indrajit Lankesh Makes Claims On Kannada Stars

On the professional front:

Indrajit has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada films in his career. Indrajit Lankesh kickstarted his film journey when he worked as a director in the 2001 film, Thuntata. The movie had won him the V. Shantaram Award for Best Debutant Director.

Later in his career, Indrajit worked in the much-acclaimed film Monalisa, which made him a household name down south. More so, Lankesh received the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Director and Best Film for his work in Monalisa. Besides working in the film industry, Indrajit is also the publisher of the weekly Kannada tabloid, Lankesh Patrike. Indrajit is the son of the iconic writer, journalist and filmmaker P. Lankesh. In 2015, Lankesh worked in the film, Luv U Alia, which features actors V. Ravichandran, Bhumika Chawla and Chandan Kumar in the leading roles.

(Image credits: Indrajit Lankesh Instagram)

Also Read | Richa Chadha's 'Shakeela Biopic' Eyes An OTT Release As Theaters Show No Sign Of Opening

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.