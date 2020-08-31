Richa Chadha's 'Shakeela Biopic' Eyes An OTT Release As Theaters Show No Sign Of Opening

Richa Chadha is all set to feature in her first biopic ever, titled Shakeela. The actor, who has been a part of several popular films in Bollywood, is all set to play the role of a South Indian adult star. The forthcoming movie, which was supposed to release in July, this year is eyeing for a release on an OTT platform. Read to know more about Richa Chadha's movie.

Richa Chadha's Shakeela biopic to release on OTT?

Shakeela Biopic will be one of the most defining commercial roles of Richa Chadha's career. It is one of the most awaited films of the year, helmed by Indrajit Lankesh. As the film has now completed its post-production, the makers are looking forward to fixing a release date. Shakeela biopic explores the life of a controversial actor and a popular adult star.

Apart from focusing on the actor's life, the film will also follow the male-dominated star system of the South Indian film industry in the 90s. Shakeela appeared in around 250 films throughout her career and was considered a major sex symbol during the 1990s and the early 2000s.

Amid the Pandemic, the makers are now in talks with a leading OTT platform, to explore the option of a direct-to-net release. Since the Pandemic has resulted in nationwide shut down of theatres, the investing parties are not interested in waiting for theatrical release. Initially, Richa Chadha's movie Shakeela biopic was slated to release its trailer in March-end while the film was supposed to release in July.

According to inputs given by a PR agency, Shakeela biopic already had a digital exhibitor and thus they are the first party to approach. Since the chances of theatres opening soon look dicey, keeping that in mind, the producers have initiated discussions with OTT platforms, to release the film.

(With Inputs by PR Agency)

