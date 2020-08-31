Sandalwood Film Industry In Drug Spotlight; Indrajit Lankesh Makes Claims On Kannada Stars

With the drugs angle surfacing with respect to Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh murder case, narcotic influence in the Sandalwood industry has hit the limelight. Brother of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was assassinated in 2017, has now thrown a new dimension to the Kannada film industry. This scandal has surfaced after the arrest of three individuals M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran when the Narcotics Bureau of India busted a drug racket in the city of Bengaluru.

Indrajit Lankesh spoke to the media on August 29 regarding the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. He even alleged that the names of two new actresses surfaced during an investigation, but they weren’t interrogated due to the supposed political connection.

Lankesh is a filmmaker, who seems eager to share the information with the police, provided he is given adequate security. “There is a link between the drug industry and the Sandalwood. Some actresses consume banned substances at parties and carry them in their vanity sets too,” he said.

The director did also mention that no big stars of the Kannada film industry were involved in narcotics. Without taking the name, Lankesh questioned why there was no progress in a case involving a car accident a few years ago at South End Circle, Bengaluru. He said that there were drugs found in the car along with some artistes.

Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. Joint commissioner of police (CCB), Sandeep Patil, stated that a notice has been issued to Lankesh summoning him for questioning. “We have requested him to share all the details with us to help us fight the drug mafia,” he added.

Karnataka excise minister H Nagesh supported Lankesh and assured action against the drug menace. Congress leader Siddaramaiah was quick to criticise the ruling government in Karnataka, blaming the BJP for alleged rise in the "sale of marijuana in the state".

