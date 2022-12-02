Hansika Motwani and her businessman boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya have kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities in the presence of their close friends and family members. Glimpses from Hansika's mehendi ceremony are making rounds on social media, where the bride-to-be is seen dressed in a yellow tie-dye sharara set while Sohael sported light pink embellished kurta with white lowers. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on December 4 in a palace near Jaipur.

Inside Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya's intimate Mehendi ceremony

In photos shared by fan pages on social media, Hansika is seen beaming with joy as her friends photograph her while applying henna on her hands. In a viral video from the ceremony, Sohael is seen sitting beside Hansika. The duo are seen enjoying the music and grooving to its beats. The Koi Mil Gaya actor kept her look simple with a tie-dye set and added minimal accessories. Take a look.

Before the mehendi ceremony, the couple kickstarted their wedding festivities with a Mata Ki Chowki function in November. Hansika later celebrated her bachelorette with her girl squad and posted glimpses from their trip on social media. The actor and her friends jetted off to Greece for the celebrations.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding will take place at the Mundota Fort and Palace. According to a Hindustan Times report, other events like a polo match, casino-themed party, and Sufi night have also been planned for the guests. The couple will reportedly have a traditional Sindhi ceremony.

For the proposal, Sohael went down on one knee as he asked Hansika to marry him. Sharing photos from the dreamy proposal on Instagram, Hansika wrote, "Now and Forever." Reacting to it, her fiance commented, "I love you my life #NowAndForever.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IHANSIKA_GORGEOUS/ TWITTER/ @IHANSIKAJ)