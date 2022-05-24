Inside Nikki & Aadhi Pinisetty's Wedding Reception; Aishwarya Rajesh & More In Attendance

After tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani hosted a grand star-studded reception in Chennai. Aadhi married his longtime girlfriend Nikki Galrani in a traditional affair, glimpses of which have been making rounds on the internet. The couple tied the note in the presence of their close friends and family.

Inside Aadhi Pinisetty & Nikki Galrani's wedding reception

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani hosted a grand reception in Chennai and many celebrities graced the party. The attendees included Radhika Sarathkumar, Naseer, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arnav Vijay, Ilaiyaraaja and more. For the reception, the actor donned a classy white suit, and Nikki opted for a silver gown teamed up with a diamond choker set and she looked adorable.

Aadi took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note, which read, "Every ounce of love & positivity showered upon us, we consider a blessing We are grateful for having each & every one of you be a part of this journey. Love & Light Nikki & Aadhi." Have a look:

Aadhi and Nikki's wedding look

Post tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, Aadhi and Nikki took to their respective social media handles and uploaded pics. The pics see the couple having fun conversations with the guests arriving at their star-studded wedding reception.

The first few glimpses from the wedding ceremony also surfaced on social media and the newlyweds looked regal in gold-coloured outfits. Nikki opted for a golden silk saree accessorised with heavy jewellery pieces, while Aadi was decked up in a kurta and mundu. They can also be seen engaged in the rituals as their close friends and family members look on.

The couple got engaged in March

The couple got engaged earlier this year in March in presence of their family members. Announcing the same via Instagram, they wrote, "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. 24.3.2022. This day was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together."

Image: Instagram/@aadhiofficial