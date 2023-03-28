Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Flaunts Baby Bump At Actor's Birthday Bash

South star Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday (March 27). To celebrate the occasion, the actor and his wife Upasana Konidela hosted a party in Hyderabad last night, which saw the attendance of several celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal and others. The parents-to-be couple interacted with the media and struck multiple poses for the shutterbugs at the event.

Upasana stunned in a cobalt blue knee-length outfit which she paired with minimal accessories like bracelets, rings, ear studs, and see-through embellished sandals. On the other hand, Ram Charan wore an all-black ensemble featuring a black shirt and matching pants. Upasana could be seen flaunting her baby bump. Check out the pictures here:

Ram Charan, actor and son of megastar Chiranjeevi, married Upasana IN 2012. She is the Vice-chairperson of Apollo Life. The couple announced their first pregnancy back in December 2022.

Ram Charan-Upasana's babymoon in US

Ahead of the little one’s arrival, Ram Charan and Upasana spent some quality time together in the US. Upasana thanked her husband for taking her out for sight seeing.The couple also watched dolphins together in the sea and went out on a drive amid a picturesque setting.

In one of the moments, while they were out shopping, Ram Charan held Upasana's bags. The Telugu actor looked dapper in leather jacket, hoodie and trousers. Upasana complimented him in a green top and similar coloured leggings. Upasana captioned her post, "In between all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “us" Sneak Peek #babymoon Happy Holi Thank you for taking me & watching. Ticking it off my bucket list (sic)."

Ram Charan's upcoming releases

On the work front, Ram Charan will be starring next in Shankar's Game Changer, backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film has Kiara Advani in the female lead. The music for Game Changer is composed by S Thaman, and Karthik Subbaraju wrote the narrative.

Additionally, Ram Charan will be collaborating with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the popular movie Uppena. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a massive scale and with a significant budget under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. Tentatively, the film is titled RC16.