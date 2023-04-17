IPL Star Ruturaj Gaikwad Dating Sayali Sanjeev? Marathi Actress Breaks Her Silence

Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev has been making news, ever since the commencement of the Indian Premiere League this year. The reason behind this is the long-standing rumours of her being the girlfriend of cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings as a right-handed batsman. He joined the team in IPL's season 2019 and has been with the team ever since.

Who is Sayali Sanjeev?

Sayali Sanjeev is a well-known actress of Marathi origin who has acted in both Marathi television serials as well as regional cinema in the language. She is known foir her work in Basta, Jhimma, Goshta Eka Paithanichi and AB Aani CD. She has off late, been consistently linked with cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad. The rumours of the two being romantically involved have multiplied manifold during IPL season, with fans in the comment sections of their social media handles attempting to find hints which may confirm their relationship. A particular point of focus, has been the colour yellow. Yellow is the official colour of the Chennai Super Kings jersey. Thus, every time Sayali dons a yellow outfit, her comment section is flooded with fans trying to decode if the actress has worn the colour in support of rumoured beau Ruturaj Gaikwad.

More about Gaikwad



Ruturaj Gaikwad is a fairly new entrant in the world of cricket, having made his international debut as recently as July of 2021, in a match against Sri Lanka. He plays domestic cricket from the state of Maharashtra, captaining the team and has led them to the Vijay Hazare trophy final in 2022. He has been playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, since 2019. This year in particular, the batsman is enjoying stellar form and his performance in the matches has been great.

Sayali reacts to dating rumours

Sayali Sanjeev has recently reacted to rumours of her romantic involvement with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The actress completely rubbished the rumours, stating how the baseless link-up speculations have affected the otherwise close friendship the two share. Commenting on the colour yellow being misconstrued in her posts, she said the speculations have made her hesitant to wear the colour. She also reflected how the rumours will most likely only stop when one of the two marry completely different people.