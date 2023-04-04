CSK Vs LSG: Ruturaj Gaikwad Leaves A Big Dent On IPL Presentation Car With Ferocious Shot

CSK vs LSG: Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has showcased an emphatic batting display in the first two IPL matches of Chennai Super Kings. The youngster who has been an emsemble part of MS Dhoni's core CSK group has been effortlessly dealing in fours and sixes in this season. The CSK opener took the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers to the cleaners on Monday. Gaikwad hit four maximums in the match against LSG including the one that left a dent on Tata Tiago, the car which was stationed on the ground as a presentation of what the super striker of the season will receive at the end of the season.

During the 5th over of the Chennai Super Kings' innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 3 sixes of Krishnappa Gowtham. Two of them landed safely outside the boundary but the remaining one left an expensive mark. The last delivery of the 5th over saw Gaikwad coming down the track and striking it towards the extra cover rope. The ball landed on the Tata Tiago EV and hence a huge dent was mapped on the car, right between the two handles.

The ball hit by Gaikwad off Mark Wood hit the Tata Tiago EV. TATA will be donating 500thousand rupees towards bio diversity in Karnataka.👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pOCx5Ljjy6 — Srirammm (@TanukuTiger) April 3, 2023

In the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad made 57 runs and played a crucial role in CSK winning the match by 12 runs. In the opening encounter of IPL 2023, CSK went up against Gujarat Titans, and in that match as well Gaikwad was the highest scorer. He scored 92 runs off 50 balls, but CSK turned out to be the second best team on the day, as GT won the match by 5 wickets.

CSK vs LSG: IPL 2023 match 6

Batting first in the 6th match of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings put on 217 on the board courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway's explosive batting at the top. Chasing the huge total, LSG got a flying start as Kyle Myers picked apart the quickies of CSK. At 79/0 after 5.2 overs, LSG were on course to chase the total, however, as spin was introduced, the pendulum swung outrightly in CSK's favor. Moeen Ali became the protagonist for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 4 on the day. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Super Giants were still in the hunt but in the end, they remained 12 runs short.