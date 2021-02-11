Is Anupama Parameswaran Engaged? Here's Her Recent Instagram Story That Suggested The Same

Is Anupama Parameswaran engaged? This question has baffled many fans of the actor. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself flaunting a ring. This post went viral on social media in no time. Find out more details about this story below.

Anupama Parameswaran is slowly carving a niche for herself in the Telugu and Malayalam film industry. Anupama marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry back in 2015 with the Premam. The film went on to become a huge hit and since then there has been no looking back for the actor.

Apart from amassing a stunning fan following through her films, Anupama Parameswaran also enjoys the attention on social media with over 8.3 million followers on Instagram. Recently, Anupama Parameswaran’s fans were left surprised because of her recent Instagram story.

In one of her recent Instagram stories, Anupama Parameswaran showed off a gold ring on her ring finger. A little girl was also seen holding on to her finger. Along with the picture, Anupama added the caption, “Engaged”. The photo went viral in no time. Take a look at Anupama Parameswaran’s viral photo here.

But now from the looks of it, it seems like Anupama Parameswaran’s photo was just a normal Instagram story the Premam actor posted with the little girl. Apart from dealing with her engagement rumours, Anupama Parameswaran is currently flying high with the success of her recent short film, titled, Freedom@Midnight.

This Malayalam short film currently has more than 11 million views on YouTube. Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the film also stars Hakkim Shajahan and has been directed by RJ Shaan. In a recent Instagram post, Anupama Parameswaran posted pictures of herself in a black saree and talked about how this look helped her to prep for her role as Chandra in Freedom@Midnight.

Anupama wrote in the caption, “This is the “Chandra saree” for me… the saree which helped me figure out who Chandra was. Draping you, spending 3-4 days in you, working with you. I believe all that made a lot of difference, those little things do matter. REMEMBER this @rjshaan @million_dollar_beard?" Take a look at Anupama Parameswaran’s Instagram photo here.

