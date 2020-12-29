From 'Majili' To 'Premam': Naga Chaitanya's Films About Moving On From Lost Love

Naga Chaitanya, known for his more than a decade long career in the Telugu Cinema, made his debut with Josh, which was released in the year 2009. Despite the film being an average opener at the box-office, Naga Chaitanya rose to fame and then appeared in popular movies. He went on to play the lead in films such as 100% Love, Manam, Premam, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and many more. He is a recipient of several awards such as Filmfare Award South, Nandi Award and SIIMA Award. Here we have curated a list of his films that spoke about moving on from the long lost love.

Naga Chaitanya's films that encourage to move on from lost love

Ye Maaya Chesave

Directed by Gautham Menon, Ye Maaya Chesave is a romantic-drama that was released in the year 2010. It features Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The film was produced by Manjula Ghattamaneni under Indira Production. The musical score was composed by AR Rahman. The plot revolves around Karthik, who is a Hindu engineering graduate, aspiring to become a film director. He falls in love with Jessie, his Christian neighbour, but her father opposes their relationship due to religious differences.

100% Love

Released in 2011, this is a romantic-comedy film which is directed by Sukumar and produced by Bunny Vas. It features Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Balu and Mahalakshmi, who share a love-hate relationship but later fall for each other. The musical score is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Premam

Premam is a coming-of-age romantic drama which is co-written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, released in 2016. It is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam film with the same title. It features Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the love life of Vikram who falls in love with a girl in school and later falls for his professor in college. The relationship turns out to be a failure. In the aftermath, Vikram can be seen introspecting his relationship.

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo

This is a 2016 romantic-action thriller film directed by Gautham Menon. It stars Naga Chaitanya and Manjima Mohan in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a happy-go-lucky young man who is in love. Due to unexpected events, he and his loved ones are embroiled in a risky situation that demands that he rise and stand his ground against the odds.

Majili

Released in 2019, Majili is a romantic-sports drama which is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. It features Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Divyansha Kaushik in the lead roles. The film marks Chaitanya and Samantha’s fourth collaboration together. The plot revolves around a former cricket player who is still nursing his wounds of a failed relationship, takes up the task of training his ex-lover’s daughter. In the process of training, he discovers his feelings towards his wife and her unrequited love for him.

Image Source: A still from Majili

