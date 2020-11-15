Sai Pallavi's 'Premam' Was First Malayalam Film To Release In 43 Screens In The UAE

Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly starrer Premam is said to be the biggest hit of 2015. Five years since it hit the theatres, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Here are some lesser-known facts and interesting trivia about the rom-com drama that might blow your mind.

Premam: Trivia

Premam was the first Malayalam film to release on 43 screens in the UAE.

Premam became the second-highest grosser in the Malayalam film fraternity after Mohanlal starrer Drishyam in 2015.

The makers did not reveal that the film has three heroines until the film hit the theatres. The Alphonse Puthren -directorial was publicized as a single love story. The names of other leading ladies were kept a secret. Interestingly, the film also marked the debut of 17 actors.

The director of the film along with filmmakers Renji Panicker and Jude Antony Joseph made a cameo appearance. Alphonse Puthren was seen essaying a role named Roney in the movie.

The lead actor Nivin Pauly had two releases on the same day, Ivide and Premam. Ivide turned out to be a dud at the box office while Premam went on to become one of the most popular films in Malayalam cinema.

The song named Malare in the multi-starrer film was not released with other six tracks before the movie release. In response to the huge reception, the song was released later.

Instead of releasing a trailer or a teaser, the makers released the song Aluva Puzha, which was an instant hit.

The first look poster of it had the title written in the shape of a butterfly, along with a caption in Malayalam which means, "The second film in the history of world cinema with nothing fresh".

Supporting actors Krishna Shankar, Shabareesh Varma, and Siju Wilson were roped in after their performance in Neram while Sharafudheen and Anju Kurien, among many others, were signed after their film Ohm Shanthi Oshaana.

About Premam

Premam, released in 2015, was produced by Anwar Rasheed. Apart from its huge success, the film also changed fashion trends, introduced new narratives and song-making. In 2016, the film was also remade in Telugu.

