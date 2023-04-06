Is Dhanush Starrer Vada Chennai 2 Shelved? Director Vetrimaaran Answers

After the success of Vada Chennai in 2018, fans have been waiting for its sequel Vada Chennai 2 for the past five years. Director Vetrimaaran also announced that he will soon be working on the second part of the film with Dhanush. However, when there was no update about the project, rumours of Vada Chennai 2 getting shelved started making rounds on the Internet. Clearing the air around the release of the film, Vetrimaaran stated he will begin working on Vada Chennai's second installment after Viduthalai 2's release and completing Suriya’s Vaadivasal.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of Raghava Lawrence's upcoming film Rudhran, Vetrimaaran said, “Vada Chennai 2 will happen after the release of Viduthalai: Part 2 and Suriya’s Vaadivasal. The project is not dropped. It’ll definitely happen.” He added that he will most likely start working on the sequel before the end of 2024.

Vada Chennai delved deeply into the underbelly of local politics while following the lives of a few folks in north Chennai. The first segment followed Dhanush's portrayal of a local carrom player who gets drawn into the world of gangsters. Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah, Samuthirakani, and Kishore were among the other actors in the film.

More on Vetrimaaran’s upcoming project

Talking about Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film Vaadivasal, it is based on a well-known Tamil novel of the same name. Suriya and Vetrimaaran work together for the first time on this project. The book Vaadivasal by CS Chellapa tells the tale of a bull and the man who kills it. The events of the movie will take place against the backdrop of Jallikattu, an archaic game played in Tamil Nadu that requires the capture of a bull. The movie will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who funded Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's Asuran.