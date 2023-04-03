Suriya, Jyotika Visit Keezhadi Museum With Kids, Father Sivakumar To Learn Tamil Legacy

Tamil actor Suriya recently visited the Keezhadi Museum with his wife Jyotika and father Sivakumar. Suriya and Jyotika’s children Diya and Dev also tagged along for the trip. The Keezhadi Museum was inaugurated recently in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga.

Suriya took to social media to share pictures from his visit. Posting a couple of pictures on Instagram, the star praised the Keezhadi Museum. He wrote in the caption that through his visit, he was able to learn about “how Tamilians had lived.” He said that the centre is a must-visit “to understand Tamil legacy that spans 2600 years.” Check out Suriya’s post below:

The Etharkkum Thunindhavan actor also took to Twitter to share moments from the visit, though added a more detailed take with the post. Suriya said, sharing his “pride,” that Keezhadi points to the ancient roots and continuous development behind the Tamil civilization. He added that the Keezhadi Museum makes the whole world aware of the fact that it’s the motherland of Tamils. He also thanked the Tamil Nadu government for setting up the museum.

Suriya to star in Suriya 42, Vaadivaasal

The Tamil actor was last seen starring in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was a massive hit among fans. The 47-year-old appeared in hit films such as Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru, Ghajini, Anjaan, Ayan, Vaaranam Aayiram and Singam. He’s currently busy with his upcoming film, tentatively called Suriya 42 from director Siva. He is also slated to appear in Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal.