Jailer Becomes Rajinikanth's Highest-grossing Film In Tamil Nadu, Grosses 1 Million In UK

Rajinikanth's Jailer, currently entering its second week of theatrical run, has been raging strong at the box office. Within 5 days of its release, the film raced ahead to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. Not just this, the film is crossing one milestone after another, the latest being its newly achieved status in Tamil Nadu and the UK.

3 things you need to know

Rajinikanth's Jailer, also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, released in theatres on August 10.

It was embroiled in a legal battle with a Malayalam film of the same name, scheduled to release on the same day.

Before Jailer, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu was the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

Jailer is now Rajinikanth's highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu

Among the records that it has broken and the many it is gathering momentum to break, Jailer's latest achievement has come its way against one of the superstar's previous titles. As per leading trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has surpassed the 2018 film 2.0 in becoming the veteran actor's highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu. The record was previously held by sci-fi flick 2.0, also starring Akshay Kumar. The tweet by Ramesh Bala read, "#Jailer overtakes #2Point0 to become #Superstar @rajinikanth 's Highest Grosser in TN.."

Not just this, the film has also crossed the ₹70 crore share mark. This is a record when it comes to Rajinikanth's career, as it is his highest ever share mark. Only a few other big names have been able to achieve this mean feat. Prior to Rajinikanth, only Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan and the Ponniyin Selvan franchise have made the cut in this regard.

Jailer mints a new first for Rajinikanth in the UK

Not just in India, Rajinikanth's Jailer has been accruing milestones overseas as well. The film has managed to cross the £1 million mark in its UK collections. Prior to this, only Ponniyin Selvan 1 had managed this achievement.

The same report by Ramesh Bala also shares that Jailer has overtaken Ponniyin Selvan 2 in the UK to become the second-highest grossing Kollywood film in the country.