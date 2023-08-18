Jailer Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth Starrer Set To Cross Rs 500 Crore Mark

Jailer starring superstar Rajinikanth was released in theatres on August 10. After two years, the movie marked Thalaivar's comeback to the big screens and became a blockbuster at the box office. Jailer's box office journey began with a massive collection of more than Rs. 40 crore on its opening day and has been shattering records despite stiff competition from other films.

3 things you need to know

Rajinikanth's Jailer is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The movie is all set to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the worldwide box office.

Jailer clashed at the box office with Gadar 2, Bhola Shankar and OMG 2.

Jailer continues its raging success at the box office

Rajinikanth's Jailer has been smashing records at the box office with its successful run in theatres. The movie was supposed to face stiff competition from Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar in Southern states, but that didn't quite happen. As per the trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer is now racing towards the 500-crore club.

(Jailer's worldwide collection at the box office look promising | Image: Manobala Vijayabalan/X)

In the first week, Jailer collected Rs. 450.80 crore worldwide and in the second week the movie managed to earn Rs. 19.37 crore on Thursday, taking its total to Rs. 470.17 crore. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's film has been performing well in Tamil Nadu. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer earned Rs.159.02 crore in the first week at the TN box office. On day one of the second week, the movie collected Rs. 6.29 crore, taking its total collection in the state to Rs 165.31 crore.

As per Manobala, in its first week, Jailer earned 10 times more than Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar.

Jailer's success in UAE

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jailer has secured the first spot in the list of "Top UAE South Opening Weekends" post-pandemic. While Jailer has topped with a collection of $2,075,691, KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash secured the second spot followed by Vikram, PS1, Bheeshma Parvam and RRR movie.