Jailer Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth Starrer Beats Vijay's Beast, PS1

Rajinikanth's latest film Jailer has beaten Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 at the box office. With this, Jailer has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie in India. Released on August 10, Jailer has been attracting audiences even on weekdays. It has done unprecedented collection in the US, which is a major factor in its worldwide commercial success.

Rajinikanth's Jailer has crossed Rs 550 crore collection worldwide.

The movie has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The movie also features Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar in important roles.

Jailer maintains steady progress at the box office

Jailer marks superstar Rajinikanth's comeback after two years. The movie has been living up to its expectations and has created yet another box office record. On its 12th day, the Rajinikanth starrer surpassed the gross collection of PS1 in India to become the highest-grossing Tamil film.

According to Sacnilk, Jailer has earned Rs 281.60 crore in India so far, while PS1 minted Rs 260 crore during its run. Moreover, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer is now inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office with a collection of Rs 194.79 crore and counting, leaving the collection of Beast behind. It is only behind Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Jailer to overtake 2.0 at the box office?

Rajinikanth's Jailer is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The record is held by Rajinikanth's own 2.0, directed by S Shankar. According to Sacnilk, 2.0 (2018) earned Rs 723.30 crore during its theatrical run at the global box office. Meanwhile, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer has collected Rs 556.50 crore worldwide in just 12 days.

What's next for Rajinikanth?

Before going to the Himalayas, Rajinikanth wrapped up the filming for Lal Salaam. The movie is helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He will be seen playing the role of Moideen Bhai in the movie and it will be an extended cameo role. The movie is set to release later this year.