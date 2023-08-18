Jailer Director Nelson Dilipkumar To Make A Spin-off On Mohanlal's Character?

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer seems unstoppable at the box office as the film is all set to enter the Rs 500 club. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Mohanlal in the cameo appearance as Mathew. Now, in a recent interview, Jailer cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan expressed that the director should make a spin-off with Mohanlal's character.

Jailer also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, and Ramya Krishnan, among others.

The film earned Rs 470.17 crore at the box office.

Nelson Dilipkumar should make a spin-off of Mohanlal's character

Speaking to SS Music, the cinematographer revealed that Nelson Dilipkumar had prepared the whole story for Mohanlal's character Mathew, which was only a minute long in the film. The director narrated the back story of Mathew to Kannan. The cinematographer said, "Nelson had a backstory to everything which is super and the spin-off can be taken from that."

(Mohanlal played a gangster in Jailer | Image: Mohanlal/Instagram)

Narrating the story that Nelson told him, he added, "Mohanlal is a gangster in Bombay who works in a 1950s-like building. He runs a leather export company as a coverup in South Bombay, while the other illegal businesses are done away from the public eye. In the end, when Rajinikanth is taken away and given the gun, the place is full of leather items, open that place, and you will find a secret passage where the guns are kept."

Jailer eyes Rs 500 crore club at the box office

The film was released on August 10, and in just eight days, the film earned Rs 470.17 crore. In the first week, Jailer collected Rs. 450.80 crore worldwide. On Thursday, the film managed to earn Rs. 19.37 crore, taking the total to Rs. 470.17 crore. Meanwhile, the film is doing well in Tamil Nadu. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer earned Rs.159.02 crore in the first week at the TN box office. On day one of the second week, the movie collected Rs. 6.29 crore, taking its total collection in the state to Rs 165.31 crore.