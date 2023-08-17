Jailer Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar Opens Up On Beast Failure: If I Had Six-seven Months...

Nelson Dilipkumar is currently basking in the success of his latest release Jailer. The film debuted in theaters on August 10 and has already become the highest grossing Tamil film of the year. While Rajinikanth starrer continues to break the box office records, Nelson’s previous release Beast failed to stand up to the audience’s expectations. In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up on the mistakes made by him while making Beast.

Beast was headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

The film was released in April last year.

Nelson Dilipkumar on his mistakes as Beast filmmaker

In an interview with Film Companion, Nelson said that he had struggled with the project and had not been able to carry out his original idea. He claimed that although he had intended to complete the movie in a specific length of time, his calculations had been off.

The director said, “If I had six to seven months of time, I would have done an extra detail to narrate the story correctly and the film would not have received the mixed reviews. I thought I could complete the film in a particular amount of time, but my calculations were wrong."

Nelson Dilipkumar apologies to Thalapathy Vijay

The Covid-19 pandemic, which had interfered with his filming schedule, was blamed by the filmmaker for the unfinished sections in his work. He apologised for not having enough time to polish and fix the movie. Nelson also expressed regret for failing Vijay, who had put his faith in him to direct the movie. He claimed that the actor had provided his greatest performance and had been extremely helpful and supportive during the film's production.

The filmmaker claimed Vijay had advised him not to take the reception to the movie personally and that they should aim to improve their performance moving forward. He added that Vijay had complimented him on the achievement of his upcoming Rajinikanth-starring mega hit Jailer.