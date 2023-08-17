Rajinikanth Meets Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan After Trip To Himalayas

Superstar Rajinikanth has been basking in the success of his latest film titled Jailer. Ahead of the film's release, the actor embarked on a trip to the Himalayas, which is like a tradition for him. After paying a visit to the shrines and exploring the ranges, the actor arrived in Ranchi and met with the governor of Jharkhand.

3 things you need to know

Rajinikanth's Jailer was released in theatres on August 10.

The movie has crossed Rs. 450 crore worldwide.

Rajinikanth recently met with the governor of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand governor greets Rajinikanth in Ranchi

Superstar Rajinikanth embarked on a trip to the Himalayas after almost a gap of four years. The actor paid a visit to several temples and shrines while being accompanied by his friends. After returning from the Himalayas, Thalaivar visited Ranchi where he was given a warm welcome by the Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan.

(Superstar Rajinikanth interacts with Jharkhand governor during his visit to Ranchi | Image: CP Radhakrishnan/X)

Sharing some pictures from their recent interaction, Governor CP Radhakrishnan penned a heartfelt note for the actor on his social media handle. He wrote, "On his arrival in Ranchi, delighted and very happy to meet my dear friend, one of India's greatest Actors and great Human Being Superstar Shri. @rajinikanth Ji at Raj Bhavan yesterday on a courtesy meet. I heartily welcome him to the great land of Jharkhand."

What's next for Rajinikanth?

Before going to the Himalayas, Rajinikanth wrapped up the filming for Lal Salaam. The movie is helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He will be seen playing the role of Moideen Bhai in the movie and it will be an extended cameo. The movie is set to release later this year. Apart from that, the actor will begin shooting for his other film with TJ Gnanavel. However, the details about this movie are still under wraps by the makers.