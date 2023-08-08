Jailer: Rajinikanth Reveals Why He Worked With Nelson Dilipkumar Despite Beast Failure

Jailer starring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is one of the most awaited films this year. Ahead of its grand premiere, the makers held a grand audio launch event on July 28 where the star cast of the film was in attendance. At the event, Rajinikanth showed his unfiltered side and shared personal anecdotes with fans.

3 things you need to know

Rajinikanth's Jailer will release in theatres on August 10.

The movie has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, whose last release was Vijay starrer Beast.

At the audio launch event, Rajinikanth heaped praise on director Nelson.

Rajinikanth gets candid about working with Nelson

Nelson's film Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay was a critical failure. Following Beast failure, it was rumoured that Nelson was sacked from Jailer. At the audio launch event, Rajinikanth addressed these reports and mentioned that he got calls from his friends who asked him to reconsider working with the director in Jailer. The Sivaji actor further recalled meeting with Sun Pictures, the producers of Jailer, to analyse the situation.

(Rajinikanth shares his experience of working in Jailer. | Image: Sun Pictures/microblogging site X)

He said, "They (Sun Pictures) told me that though the reviews are bad for the film, the movie didn’t cause any loss to the distributors. A good director will never fail, his subject might. That could be due to bad casting choices and things like that." Following that, Jailer went on floors and Rajinikanth praised Nelson for being adamant about what he wanted from his star cast. Thalaivar said, "He made me do one take 8 to 9 times. It was in front of Ramya Krishnan for one particular expression."

'Was searching for my next after Annaatthe'

Rajinikanth narrated at the audio launch event that after his film Annaatthe, he came across several scripts but did not like any of them. However, he came to know that Nelson had a story for him. The actor further through the script and liked it. He asked the filmmaker to develop the story further. Rajinikanth said, "I asked the makers to announce the film as many filmmakers kept calling me to talk about their script. I didn’t want them to wait."

Jailer, also starring Tamannaaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar, will release on August 10.