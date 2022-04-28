'Jana Gana Mana' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'intense' Thriller

Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film Jana Gana Mana released on April 28, 2022 and several fans and followers took to social media to pen down their thoughts after the film's release on the big screen. The film was helmed by Dijo Jose Antony and also saw Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vincy Aloshious, Anand Bal, Siddique, Benzi Mathews and others take on pivotal roles alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Malayalam film has won the hearts of the audience, who have hailed Prithviraj Sukumaran's work on screen and has also praised the storyline of the movie.

Jana Gana Mana review

Several fans and followers of the top-notch actors took to social media to hail the film after they watched it on the big screen. A Twitter used shared a glimpse of the film and mentioned it had a 'well paced' first half and 'Well elevated' interval block. Some also called the plot twists in the film 'excellent' and mentioned that Prithviraj Sukumaran 'rocked' his role on the big screen. A netizen also mentioned that the film takes a jibe at corruption, discrimination and the mob mentality, and stated it was a 'sensitive topic handled well by Dijo and team'.

A Slow burning but well paced first half. Interesting ✌️

Well elevated Interval block 🔥#JanaGanaMana pic.twitter.com/4Cpm1fJuun — Sri Na7h (@Sri_Na7h) April 28, 2022

Kick-ass political thriller, with excellent twist n turns ! Definitely a binge watch, Go for it folks!@PrithviOfficial you rocked, #SurajVenjaramoodu👏

Jakes bejoy again unleashed his best 🔥#JanaGanaMana - Excellent one ! pic.twitter.com/2e32NNO5Al — Luminous & Friends. (@LuminousFriends) April 28, 2022

#JanaGanaMana goes all out against Corruption, System, Government, Media, Mob mentality, Discrimination,

A sensitive topic handled well by Dijo and team.



"Your identity is their Politics" pic.twitter.com/M92rcBFATu — Sri Na7h (@Sri_Na7h) April 28, 2022

Some viewers also believed that the second half of the film had 'double the impact' than the beginning and mentioned they could not wait for the sequel of Jana Gana Mana. Some also hailed the 'extraordinary and intense' execution and making of the movie. They also seemed to enjoy the 'relevant theme' of the movie and hailed the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu combination on the big screen. Some viewers also emphasised on the fact that they love how the court scenes were filmed in the movie and lauded the 'intense and well-crafted' movie.

#JanaGanaMana getting

Excellent reports



Twists are extraordinary, Superb Performance By #PrithvirajSukumaran & suraj



Second half is double the impact of first half, Making & execution extraordinary and intense .



The sequel will be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w4ZqJ0znCV — Thomas Muller 😎 (@itsmeMuller) April 28, 2022

#JanaGanaMana : Good 1st half with a relevant theme. Solid Interval block!, Looking forward for a great 2nd Half 😃🔥



Jakes Bejoy, Take a bow 🙏🔥 — Luminous & Friends. (@LuminousFriends) April 28, 2022

#JanaGanaMana - Theatre



Serious and relevant subject. Intense and well crafted and excellently & powefully written. Prithvi & Suraj combo works very well. Court scenes are superb. Superb BGM. So many clap worthy moments. SUPER WATCH pic.twitter.com/mxPdY4FXUw — MM Reviews (@reviewsmm1) April 28, 2022

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu's reunion on the big screen after their role in the 2019 comedy-drama Driving Licence had fans over the moon. Fan now can't wait to see how much the film minted on its first day at the box office, after they set the box office ablaze during the theatrical run of Driving Licence.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi