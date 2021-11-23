Last Updated:

'Janani': Ajay Devgn Reveals Launch Date Of RRR's 'soul Anthem' Envisioned By SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR has been the talk of the town for a while now. The team behind the movie will soon launch a song, Janani from the film

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Janani

Image: Twitter/@RajamouliSS


SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and fans have been waiting for the film to release. However, the makers of the film have been launching songs from the film, and Janani is up next. Ajay Devgn, who recently completed 30 years in the Bollywood film industry made the announcement and revealed that the song would be out on November 26. After several delays in release owing to the COVID pandemic, RRR will hit the big screens and will be available for audiences on January 7, 2022.

RRR song Janani to be out on November 26

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn mentioned that the upcoming song was an 'immensely emotional journey' imagined by the director of the film, SS Rajamouli. He told fans to buckle up for the 'powerful composition' as he revealed the launch date for the number. He also called it a 'soul anthem' in a hashtag he used and mentioned that the soulful journey was yet to begin.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film will also star Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and others. The recently released teaser of the film promised the audience an action-packed adventure. The short clip saw intense action scenes, explosions and had the audience at the edge of their seats. The clips also saw Jr NTR performing some high-octane stunts and sees blood gushing out from his head after an injury. 

READ | RRR makers to approach Andhra CM over ticket prices; say 'no intention of going to court'

The teaser hints at a battle between fire and ice and a previously released clip in 2020 introduced Charan's character as fire and Jr NTR was called as ice. The film will be about Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The period action film will also see Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani and Alison Dood take on supporting roles. RRR has multiple meanings, with it meaning Rise, Roar, Revolt in English. In Hindi, it stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, while it means Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil. RRR's full-form in Kannada is Roudra Rana Rudhira, is Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam.

READ | 'RRR', 'Bheemla Nayak', 'Radhe Shyam': Witness clash of these big Telugu flicks in January

Image: Twitter/@RajamouliSS

READ | RRR: Jr NTR talks about the film's 'tough ride', working with SS Rajamouli and more; read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Janani, Ajay Devgn, RRR
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com