Janhvi Kapoor Lands In Hyderabad For NTR 30 Shoot In Ramoji Film City

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently snapped in Hyderabad. The Dhadak actress was seen in comfy attire at the airport in the city. Janhvi is said to be joining NTR Jr for the shoot NTR 30 in Ramoji Film City in the coming days. The film will mark her entry into the Telugu film industry and fans are excited to see her pair opposite the RRR star.

During her airport appearance, Janhvi wore a co-ord set consisting of a matching shirt and trousers with a white crop top. As she exited the airport, one of the fans posed with the Good Luck Jerry actress for a picture. She obliged and and went on her way. Janhvi's look in NTR 30 was revealed on her birthday. Check out the video of Janhvi at the airport below.

Janhvi Kapoor at NTR 30 muhurtham ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor attended the muhurtham ceremony for NTR 30, earlier in March. Several prominent figures from the Telugu film industry were also present at the event. NTR Jr also attended and clicked for photos with Janhvi. Koratala Siva, the director of NTR 30, was present at the film launch, alongside SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel and Mani Ratnam among others.

More about NTR 30

NTR 30 is being directed by Koratala Siva. It is touted to be an action flick, and a motion poster released for the film featured the NTR Jr's character carrying two machetes in the backdrop of a dark, rainy weather. In the post, a few boats could also be seen sailing in the middle of a violent sea. NTR 30 is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

NTR Jr is also slated to appear in Prashanth Neel's new film, which has been tentatively titled NTR 31. He is also reported to appear alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, which is rumoured to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Janhvi, on the other hand, is slated to appear in projects Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi. Both films will release later this year.