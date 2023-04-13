NTR Jr Hosts Dinner For International Guests, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva Attend | PHOTOS

NTR Jr recently shared photos from a private dinner he hosted. The RRR actor hosted the dinner for Amazon Studios Vice President, James Farell and Emily. While it was an intimate affair, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and a few other close friends of NTR Jr were also in attendance. Pictures from the private get-together have been going viral on the internet.

SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva also attend the evening

NTR Jr posted four pictures from the event. The actor struck a pose with James Farell, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Shobu Yarlagadda. The Simhadri star shared the pictures with the caption, "An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner."

In the photo, NTR Jr can be seen in a black t-shirt and white pants. His t-shirt had a special embellishment logo. RRR director SS Rajamouli wore a checked shirt and grey pants for the occasion. The dinner was hosted by NTR Jr at his home in Hyderabad.

Fans speculate NTR Jr’s international collab

As soon as the actor posted the pictures with the Amazon Studios Vice President, fans were quick to speculate an upcoming announcement. One of the users wrote, “Something is cooking🤓”. Taking the opportunity, another fan wrote, “Brother, now you have to guarantee us the truth in the news that you are acting in War 2......” While fans wait in anticipation, no announcement of a collaboration has been made by NTR Jr or the studio yet.

About NTR 30 and War 2

The shoot for NTR Jr's upcoming movie NTR 30 has begun. The movie is directed by Koratala Siva and will also star Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, NTR Jr will also be seen in the Bollywood movie War 2. He will star in the film opposite Hrithik Roshan.