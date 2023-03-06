Janhvi Kapoor Receives Birthday Wishes From Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And Others

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 26th birthday on Monday. The Mili actress' friends, family members and fans shared best wishes for her on social media and made her day all the more special. Celebrities Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, among others poured warm wishes.

Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor dropped a collage featuring their childhood photos and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever partner. I love you the most." Following this, her co-star Varun Dhawan posted a hilarious video of them together and captioned it, "Happy bday @janhvikapoor ji hope ki aapka bday bawaal ho aur yeh saal bemesaal ho. Ajju." In the video, the Bawaal actor could be seen chasing after Janhvi's car.

Family members wish Janhvi Kapoor on birthday

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor also shared two photos of them in ethnic wear and penned a sweet note. "It’s my baby’s birthday! Happy birthday to the best hug giver, the hardest worker in any room, the kindest hearted but also the gooofiest of us all. My partner in ugly cries but also in the loudest laughs! May this be your year, and may every year henceforth just get bigger and better in all the best ways. I wish that you are forever surrounded by infinite happiness, yummy desserts, and endless love. ILY with my whole heart & I cannot wait to squish youuuu," Anshula's wish for Janhvi read.

Later, Janhvi Kapoor's brother Arjun Kapoor shared a boomerang of them jumping and captioned it, "Stay mad, stay happy & stay the way you are… Happy birthday to one of the hardest working people I know… Trust me it will all fall into place eventually just enjoy the ride & worry less about everything this year…".

Janhvi also received warm wishes from her cousin Shanaya Kapoor. She shared a wish for the Dhadak actress in her Instagram stories and wrote, "Love you always, Janhvi Kapoor. Happy Birthday."

Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also shared a romantic photo of them from a beach destination. His wish for the actress read, "Happy Birthday". He accompanied it with a heart emoji.

