Jr NTR Shares Birthday Wish For NTR 30 Co-star Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor turned 26 on Monday. On the special occasion, her NTR 30 co-star Jr NTR sent his best wishes to the Dhadak actress. He also welcomed her onboard for his upcoming film, which will also mark Janhvi's Tollywood debut.

Earlier today, the Dhadak actress unveiled her look from NTR 30 and announced that she will working alongside the RRR actor in the film. Jr NTR took to her comment section and wrote, "Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday...Have a great one!"

Take a look at his comment:

Janhvi Kapoor joins Jr NTR in NTR 30

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut with Jr NTR starrer NTR 30. Earlier today, she shared the first poster of the movie and announced her debut in the South film industry. Sharing her character poster on Instagram, she wrote, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30."

Take a look at the poster featuring Janhvi below.

The film is directed by Kortala Siva and is backed by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi shared what the opportunity to work with Jr NTR would mean to her. She also called him a "legend". She stated, "Opportunity of working with NTR (Jr NTR) sir would mean so much to me. He is such a legend."

NTR 30 was scheduled to be launched in February with a formal puja but due to Jr NTR's cousin Taraka Ratna's demise due to heart attack, the film's muhurat got postponed.