Jayam Ravi Gets Group Hug From PS 2 Co-stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi As He Gets Emotional

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is inching closer towards its release on April 28. The eminent cast of the film are involved in cross-country promotions. At one of these promotional media and fan interactions, actor Jayam Ravi was seen getting emotional mid-speech and was soon consoled by co-stars Chiyaan Vikram and Trisha. Karthi even posted a clip of the incident to his Twitter handle to relay how much this magnum opus meant to all those involved in the making.

Jayam Ravi gets emotional

The clip posted by Karthi showed actor Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan indulging in casual conversation backstage before it cut to a clip of the former enthusiastically making his way to the stage. Mid-conversation, Jayam Ravi could be seen getting emotional and wiped his eyes with his hand while still trying to continue his speech. Co-star Vikram could be seen promptly getting up to offer a tissue to Jayam Ravi before the latter gave him a tight hug. Soon, Karthi also comes in for an embrace.

Soon enough, Trisha joined in as well and the team makes it an emotional group hug. The video cut to Jayam Ravi regaining his composure before he jump-landed among the fans. The actor could be seen hugging several fans and shaking hands with a few before the video ended. Karthi's caption to the video read, "What a moment @actor_jayamravi felt so emotional @chiyaan, @Karthi_Offl and @trishtrashers hugged & calmed him. Later, he jumped into the audience with full enthusiasm, & a few lucky fans even managd to click a selfie with him #PS2".

What a moment 😍 @actor_jayamravi felt so emotional 😭❤️ @chiyaan, @Karthi_Offl and @trishtrashers hugged & calmed him. Later, he jumped into the audience with full enthusiasm 💥, & a few lucky fans even managed to click a selfie with him🔥#PS2 ⚔️pic.twitter.com/JcY9WyYZ7t — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) April 23, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is reportedly a prequel as well as a sequel to the first installment. PS 2 also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram among other big names who are reprising their roles from the first part. The film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam who had attempted to make the film once before, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019. PS 2 is slated for an April 28 release.