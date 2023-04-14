PS-I Love You: Trisha Krishnan Shares Throwback Picture From Sets Of Ponniyin Selvan

Trisha Krishnan recently took to her Instagram handle to celebrate Throwback Thursday. The actress shared a throwback picture from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan: I, featuring herself and director Mani Ratnam. Trisha also shared a tongue-in-cheek caption playing on the name of the magnum opus.

Trisha's throwback post

The post features Trisha, dressed to the nines, in character for her role of Kundavai, princess of the Chola empire. Dressed in an ornate red structured look, Trisha can be seen donning reams and reams of jewellery in accordance with the background of the royal character she played. The picture shows the actress getting her hair done while holding onto the script. Sitting next to her, amidst the hustle and bustle of the set is director Mani Ratnam. Mani Ratnam is dressed plainly and seen indulging in animated conversation with Trisha, presumably before heading off to shoot a scene.



The caption attached to the post was a tongue-in-cheek play on the acronymised version of the film's title, Ponniyin Selvan: I. Ponniyin Selvan: I, is popularly acronymised as PS: I. Trisha's post, featured the caption "PS-I love you", playing both on the film title as well as the popular saying 'P.S. I love you'.

A little about Ponniyin Selvan: II

The Ponniyin Selvan team recently released the trailer for the second instalment in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus. This was followed by the music launch for the much-awaited film. Ponniyin Selvan: II is reportedly a prequel as well as a sequel to the first instalment. It retains the majority of the primary cast. The film has a projected release date set for 28 April of this year. PS II also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is reprising her role from the first part. The film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam who had attempted to make the film once, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019.