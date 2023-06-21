Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Shoot Stopped Midway At Chennai Airport For This Reason

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is in its last leg of filming. The movie has been in production for more than four years now but is still one of the most anticipated films. The team was recently shooting for some scenes at the Chennai airport. According to reports, the filming was stopped midway by the airport administration.

Shankar’s directorial Indian 2 was announced back in September 2017. Principal photography for the film began in January 2019. It has since been shot in various locations including Chennai, Rajahmundry, Bhopal, Kyoto, South Africa and many places in India and abroad. Following an accident on the sets involving a crane in February 2020 that resulted in the deaths of a few crew members, filming was stopped.

(Kamal Haasan and Shankar on the sets of Indian 2 | Image: Kamal Haasan/Twitter)

Since then, production has been getting delayed due to a variety of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cost overruns and legal issues, until picking up again in August 2022. Now, the production has taken another hit. As per reports, the cast and crew were stopped from filming at the Chennai airport.

Reportedly, Indian 2 filming was taking place at the airport's departure area and permission was granted only for certain scenes that required to use the particular location. However, the film unit intended to shoot a scene at the airport bathroom area, for which permission was not obtained. The officials acted swiftly and shooting was halted. Since then, production sources have clarified that filming of Indian 2 is proceeding with all the necessary clearances. Reportedly, the team is paying the airport administration Rs 1.24 crore for shoot permission.

The makers plan to release Indian 2 on Pongal 2024. It is expected to be the costliest film in Kamal Haasan's career by far, given its scale. The movie is the follow-up to the 1996 hit Indian, in which Kamal Haasan played both the son and his father, with the latter dying in the film's climactic scene. Along with the late actors Vivek, Nedumudi Venu and Manobala, the star cast also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Samuthirakani, Guru Somasundaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar and others.