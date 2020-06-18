Jayasurya Calls 'listening' The Most Important Medicine For Mental Illness; See Post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has triggered conversations on mental health across the nation and Bollywood celebrities are emphasising on the importance of ‘reaching out and being kind’ on social media. Recently, Mollywood actor Jayasurya penned a poignant note on Instagram and asked them to ‘listen’ as it is the most important medicine for mental stress. Take a look:

Adding to the same, Jayasurya urged fans dealing with mental health issues to reach out as it can make one feel free. The actor also advised fans to share their emotions with a person who resonates with their vibe, otherwise, one can’t real happiness or a satisfactory result. Here is what the actor wrote:

"New “ Ear “ Friend. These days, we are listening. Listening only via WhatsApp, Instagram or other, mostly social media platforms. Our dearest ones may be with us, but we don't listen to them. We might hear them, their words, but we don’t listen. And we may respond, but we don't listen. I think listening is the most important medicine for Mental stress. And talking about it doesn't make us weak, on the contrary, we feel free. But who you talk to, is equally important. If you are sharing your emotions with a person who does not resonate your vibe, you won’t get real happiness or a satisfactory result. Find your 'New Ear Friend'. Or be someone's 'New Ear Friend'. Listen...Listen.....Just Listen."

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted yesterday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground. On Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti revealed that she, along with her family, will be doing the Asthi Visarjan (Ashes immersion).

