Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya And Others Share Congratulatory Messages As Gokulan Gets Married

Malayalam actor Gokulan of Punyalan Agarbattis fame tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Dhanya yesterday. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Ernakulam, Kerala. The wedding rituals took place in the presence of just close family members with the necessary safety precautions in place. As pictures from the wedding surfaced on social media, several actors from the industry poured in their congratulatory messages.

Film Industry congratulates Gokulan

Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas took to social media yesterday to convey his congratulations to Gokulan on hearing the news. He shared a few pictures from the ceremony featuring the bride and the groom. He even went on to caption the picture as, “Happy married life”.

Lijo Jose Pellissery also took to social media to pour in his heart out to the newly married couple. He shared two pictures of Gokulan with his newly wedded wife, Dhanya. In one of the pictures, the couple is even seen donning their safety masks.

Punyalan Agarbattis co-star, Jayasurya was also very jolly on hearing the news of Gokulan’s marriage. He took to his social media handle to share a few pictures of the newly wedded couple. He even wrote in the caption that he wishes his “Jimbruttan” all the blessings in life. For those unversed, Jimbruttan is Gokulan’s character’s name in Punyalan Agarbattis.

Actor Joju George also shared his excitement on hearing about Gokulan’s marriage on social media. He shared an animated picture of the couple. The picture looked like a wedding card and even has the date of the same written on it with the words, “We begin to love in this pandemic season…!! We value your prayers & greetings in your absence..!!”. Joju George further added in the caption, “Wishes and prayers my dearest Gokulan Goku”.

A video of the wedding festivities of Gokulan and Dhanya has also surfaced on the internet. The video starts with both the bride and groom in their respective cars putting on their safety masks. Dhanya looked like a dream dressed in a traditional red saree complete with gold jewellery. While Gokulan was seen in a traditional white mund and kurta attire.

The video also showcases the entire wedding ceremony of the couple with just a handful of people in attendance keeping in mind the restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Take a look at Gokulan and Dhanya’s wedding video here:

